HCM City leader commends religious dignitaries during pre-Tet visits
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has extended best wishes to religious dignitaries and followers in the city on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which starts this weekend (January 25).
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan visits the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at the Quang Duc Monastery in District 3. (Photo: Saigon Giai phong newspaper)
Visiting the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee, Nhan, on behalf of the city’s leaders, extended their best regards to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers throughout the country.
Nhan praised the VBS’s activities in recent years, especially its social and charitable activities, saying that the contributions of Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to improve the SBV’s development.
Last year, the VBS raised 2.4 trillion VND (103.4 million USD), of which the HCM City Buddhist Sangha raised more than 550 billion VND for charity, humanitarian and social activities in the city, according to Nhan.
He also praised the VBS for organising the UN Day of Vesak 2019.
On the same day, Nhan and the delegation also visited and offered best wishes to the HCM City Archdiocese, sending best wishes for health, happiness and peace to priests, local Catholic dignitaries and followers.
Nhan praised the contributions of the Bishop and Catholic dignitaries and followers, especially for their charitable and environmental protection activities.
In 2019, Catholic dignitaries and followers contributed more than 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) to the city’s social security, education and healthcare activities.
Nhan said that he hoped they would continue to join hands with local residents to further the city’s socio-economic development.
Archbishop Nguyen Nang also wished Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and the city’s leaders good health.
HCM City authorities have recently announced the Thu Thiem Catholic Church complex and Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross in District 2 will be preserved as national relics at the city level under the Cultural Heritage Law, according to Nhan.
“This shows the city’s recognition of the great contributions of the Catholic community to the city’s development,” Nhan said.
On the same day, Nhan visited and extended regards to Chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon at Minh Dao Pagoda in District 3.
Nhon said the UN Day of Vesak 2019 attracted over 10,000 Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers from 120 countries. “The VBS will continue to contribute to the cause of national construction and development.”
In addition, Nhan also visited and send wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, First Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the VBS, at Hue Nghiem Pagoda in District 2.
He also visited and sent Tet greetings to Cardinal Jean Baptiste Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the HCM City Archdiocese.
The same day in Hanoi, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung visited the Hanoi St Cathedral Parish, to extend his new year wishes to the leader, Pastor Anton Nguyen Van Thang, and the religious followers.
He informed the catholic followers there about Hanoi's authorities' policies to ensure that all social policy beneficiaries and poor households will have a warm Tet holiday.
Chung on the occasion has presented Tet gifts to 60 struggling families in the area./.