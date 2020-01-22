Society Party official presents Tet gifts to wounded soldiers in Bac Ninh Politburo member Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, on January 21 visited wounded and sick soldiers treated at Thuan Thanh nursing centre in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Society Vietnam Airlines flies outstanding workers home for Tet The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have flown over 1,000 outstanding workers working in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City back to their home town for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Ibaraki - favourite destination for Vietnamese apprentices In recent years, many Vietnamese agricultural apprentices have chosen Ibaraki prefecture as a favourite destination because it is one of the Japanese localities with developed agriculture.

Society Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister pays Tet visit to Long An Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An extended her New Year greetings to authorities and people of Long An during a visit to the Mekong Delta province on January 21.