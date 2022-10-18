HCM City leader pledges favourable conditions for better Vietnam-US relations
Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has vowed to clear hurdles and create best conditions possible for the development of the Vietnam-US relations.
Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and new US Consul General Susan Burns. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has vowed to clear hurdles and create best conditions possible for the development of the Vietnam-US relations.
Making his remarks while receiving new US Consul General Susan Burns on October 17, Nen thanked the US Government for its support for the city when it endured an intense period of COVID-19 outbreaks.
He said he hopes Burns, with her rich experience in diplomacy and has held important positions in Southeast Asia, will make contributions to strongly promoting the countries’ comprehensive partnership, especially in 2023 as the year marks the 10th anniversary of the partnership.
For her part, Burns expressed her gratitude for Vietnam’s aid of face masks and medical equipment for the US to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Considering trade among prioritised sectors, the diplomat unveiled that her tenure will also focus on helping Vietnam realise its climate change and clean energy goals.
She said she hopes the nations can elevate their current comprehensive partnership to a strategic one.
Host and guest shared a belief that Vietnam and the US will expand cooperation in economy, trade, and education, among other sectors./.