Politics Vietnamese President holds talks with Singaporean counterpart Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob, after hosting a welcome ceremony for the latter at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Vietnam raises proposals at IPU 45 to promote gender equality Vietnam proposed perfecting national and international legal systems to create a legal corridor to promote gender equality at a plenary session of the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU 145).

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Cambodia A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong is on a visit to Cambodia from October 17-19.