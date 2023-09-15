Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Mayor of France's Nevers city Denis Thuriot (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Mayor of France's Nevers city Denis Thuriot discussed orientations to develop relations between two localities during their meeting on the sidelines of the HCM City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023) on September 15.



The host thanked the guest and French businesses for their attendance at HEF 2023, while speaking highly of Nevers city’s development.



Hoan hoped that Nevers city would share its experiences in urban development with HCM City, thus helping the southern metropolis of Vietnam address challenges during its urban development scheme.



HCM City stands ready to collaborate with the French city in promoting connections between the two cities’ authorities and businesses, towards realising opportunities for bilateral collaboration in investment, trade, education - training, and science, the official affirmed.



For his part, Thuriot marvelled at HCM City’s dynamic development, and highlighted the significance of HEF 2023’s agenda for many localities across the world.



Nevers city has achieved positive results in cooperation with Vietnam in training medical human resources, and it wants to further spur collaboration with Vietnam, including HCM City, the guest said.



The French city is ready to coordinate with HCM City authorities to carry out investment and trade promotion activities and turn partnerships between businesses of the two localities into specific cooperation projects in the future, he said./.