Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A collection of ancient jade has been put on public display at an exhibition that opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on August 30.



The exhibits include ancient jade from the Dong Son (800-200BC), Sa Huynh (1000-200BC) and Dong Nai (2,500 years ago) cultures to the early 20th century, and those from China.



Notably, there are 3,400 objects collected by a Vietnamese couple from 1930 to 1940.



Visitors will also have a chance to admire objects of famous collector Victor Thomas Holbé (1857-1927), which are regarded as the premise for the birth of Blanchard de la Brosse Museum in 1929, now the HCMC Museum of History.



The exhibition will run until November 30./.