Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (right) and Peruvian Ambassador Augusto Morelli (Source: sggp.org.vn)



– Ho Chi Minh City will create the best possible conditions for Peruvian businesses to invest fruitfully in the city, especially in the field of tourism, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.At a reception for Peruvian Ambassador Augusto Morelli on May 3, Phong expressed his hope for new steps of development in cooperation between HCM City and localities of Peru.The official said he believes that Ambassador Morelli will work as a bridge between Peru and Vietnam, including HCM City.For his part, Ambassador Morelli said he was impressed by the strong development of Vietnam, particularly the southern metropolis.Peru and Vietnam share many cultural similarities and have substantial potential for cooperation, especially when the two countries join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement.The diplomat informed his host that he will propose establishing the Peruvian Consulate General in HCM City./.