Politics Central Highlands Campaign gains victory after 20 days Glorious victory of the Central Highlands Campaign in March 1975 created a foundation for the Politburo’s determination to liberate the southern region in 1975.

Politics Vietnam proposes 13 priorities for 26th AEM Retreat A preparatory senior economic officials' meeting for the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (PREP-SEOM for the 26th AEM Retreat) was held in Da Nang city on March 8.

Politics PM inspects progress of Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 8 made a field trip to the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Phu Nhuan commune, Cai Lay district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

Politics Vietnam supports all efforts to promote disarmament Assistant to Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting all efforts to accelerate disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapon, at a recent plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva.