– Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception on April 11 for Washington State Senator Joseph Nguyen and a delegation from the state.The city is orienting to develop green economy and speed up digital transformation to catch up with the common trend of the world economy, he said, expressing his hope that the state’s businesses will participate in the city's economic transformation process, especially in the priority areas and industries such as semiconductor technology, digital transformation, and green energy.Stressing the need for the two sides to coordinate in organising exchange programmes, the municipal leader invited the state to participate in the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum and the city’s Friendship Dialogue to seek cooperation opportunities.Joseph Nguyen, Washington state's first Vietnamese-origin senator, expressed his impression of the city's dynamic development, affirming that the state wants to tighten its friendship with Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in trade and investment, to bring practical benefits to the people and businesses.Washington state is willing to, together with Ho Chi Minh City, implement contact and dialogue activities to move forward with specific cooperative actions in the future, he added./.