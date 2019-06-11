The HCM City housing market is expected to recover again after being flat for over one year with support from the local government.

Developers said authorities remove hindrances that had been faced by 124 real estate projects, and this would help significantly increase the supply of apartments.

In the first five months of the year, the market did not see the same feverishness that was evident in the last three years.

Developers are expecting the market to look up after five months in the doldrums.

Authorities’ efforts to resolve the problems faced by the property market bring a “positive” sign.

This is also a boost to the real estate market, with demand for new accommodation set to surge.-VNA