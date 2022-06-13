Society The Unpaid Ambassador on national sovereignty over sea and islands Visiting Truong Sa in May, each overseas Vietnamese brings his/her own luggage of perspectives, points of view and feelings. But after each trip, all have the same "denominator" of national pride. Flowers, grains of sand, coral reefs in the sacred islands, each of them has become a “marker” of Truong Sa sovereignty.

Society Respecting soldiers, people working at sea, safeguarding islands Sovereignty is the glue that binds the community of more than 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese with their home country. This notion creates a spirit of national unity and encourages them to work together to recognize the sea and islands as the unquestionable territorial rights of the Fatherland.

Society A journey toward national unity The nearly 1,000-nautical mile-long journey to Truong Sa and DK1 platform has had a huge impact on the over 40 expats returning from 17 countries around the world. The trip to Truong Sa archipelago and the continental shelf is a meaningful learning experience for all who take part.