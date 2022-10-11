Sci-Tech eTax Mobile app sees about 171,900 downloads, installations There were nearly 171,900 downloads, installations and uses of eTax Mobile – an electronic tax mobile app – between mid-December 2021 when the app was launched and September 27, 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Quang Ngai invests in seaport infrastructure The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai has proposed the provincial People’s Committee and central agencies pay more attention to investment in infrastructure at local fishing ports.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,451 VND/USD on October 10, up 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).