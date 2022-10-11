HCM City seeks to develop nighttime tourist products
A performance of kylin and dragon dances at the Garden Mall in HCM City’s District 5. Kylin and dragon dances are performed twice a month to serve domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City authorities are focusing on efforts to develop historic and cultural heritage attractions and tourism products and services at night to boost the tourism industry and exploit the night economy, city leaders said.
The city’s Tourism Development Strategy from now until 2030 would highlight the vital role of historic and cultural heritage attractions in the development of tourism products, said Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, deputy director of the city’s Department of Tourism.
The tourism sector had been conducting surveys on historic and cultural heritage attractions citywide and coordinating with local authorities to put them into tour packages, Hieu said.
The strategy outlined a plan to build night-time tourism products and services and exploit the potential of the nighttime economy, she said at a television programme entitled “People Ask-HCM City Authorities Answer” on October 9.
The departments of tourism and culture and sports have worked together to develop cultural and art performance programmes to serve tourists, including don ca tai tu (southern folk music), hat boi (classical drama), and cai luong (reformed opera) performances.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, deputy director of the city Department of Culture and Sports, said the Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose performing centre project in the city’s District 11 would begin construction this year.
Renovation of existing theatres would also be carried out soon to provide more places for art performances to serve tourists, Thuy said.
Tran The Dung, director of Fiditour, said many historic and cultural heritage attractions had not met the requirements to serve tourists due to a lack of appropriate investment.
The tourism authorities needed to make specific plans to connect historic and cultural heritage attractions in districts to make them unique tourism products, Dung said.
There was a lack of nighttime entertainment activities and large art performances to serve tourists, he said.
Cao Thanh Binh, head of the People’s Council’s socio-culture board, said the city had not yet realised its huge potential for cultural tourism.
"The city is home to 185 relics, of which only 40 relics are exploited as cultural heritage attractions," Binh said./.