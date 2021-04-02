Business Co-operative development assistance fund established A fund for co-operative development assistance will be established under a newly-issued decree issued by the government, given that co-operatives are playing an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s economy.

Business Reference exchange rate goes down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND/USD on April 2, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business New interest rate level forecast in Q2 2021 After staying at a low level last year, deposit and lending interest rates will probably increase in the second quarter of this year as credit demand is high again when the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and the economy rebounds further, according to experts.