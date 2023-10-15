HCM City ranked second out of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index.

This was the third consecutive year that the city was highly evaluated based on its effective digital transformation programmes.

So far, the city has successfully launched a centralised IT infrastructure for State agencies on the cloud computing platform at the city’s database centre.

The city is one of the first localities in the country to successfully integrate a system of electronic authentication and identification for citizens with the National Population Database.

Until now, more than 1,000 State departments and organisations, businesses, hospitals, and schools in the city have formed connections to this important system to accelerate the digital transformation process in state management activities and provision of public services to citizens./.

VNA