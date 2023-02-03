An offline job transaction floor in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's authorities will organise online and offline job transaction floors in the Southwest and Central Highlands regions to support businesses in recruiting labourers, said Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



Speaking at a meeting on February 2 to provide information about the socio-economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control in HCM City, Lam said the move is expected to make it easier for local businesses to recruit workers, especially after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the biggest and longest festival in Vietnam.



As of February 2, about 2.65 million workers, or over 95% of the total number in HCM City, had returned to work at enterprises after Tet, Lam reported.



This year, the situation of job changing after Tet among labourers is not popular as many years ago, he noted.



Regarding the demand for labourers, 499 respondent firms said they need to recruit nearly 14,400 workers in the first quarter of 2023, including 5,000 for the garment and footwear industries, and 2,200 for the electricity - electronics industry./.