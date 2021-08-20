Accordingly, the committee agreed with the proposal of the Department of Foreign Affairs to vaccinate foreigners in the city and assigned the Department of Health to allocate vaccine doses and organise the vaccination as soon as possible.

There are currently more than 200,000 foreigners living and working in the city. Recently, many foreign representative offices have sent diplomatic notes or through official meetings expressed their wish to receive the city’s support to inoculate their citizens in the earliest time.



The municipal Department of Foreign Affairs assessed that the implementation of vaccination for foreigners in HCM City is of great significance, showing the attention of the city in particular and Vietnam in general to the foreign expat community in the city, thus making them feel secured and increase their contributions to the city's development.



Over the past time, many diplomatic officials and staff and foreign citizens living and working in HCM City have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during community vaccination stages./.

VNA