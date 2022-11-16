Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon state. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation with Oregon in areas of mutual interest and those that the US state has strengths such as in urban governance, healthcare, education, trade and investment, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai told Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon at a meetingin the southern hub on November 16.



Mai affirmed HCM City has always been determined to be an active member in developing cooperative relationships between Vietnam and the US, expressing his hope that the ongoing working visit to the city by a delegation of Oregon led by Brown will contribute to strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.



He briefed the guest on HCM City’s post-pandemic economic recovery and development, saying that the city is promoting the restructuring of economic and service sectors with a focus on developing a high-value supply chain and high-tech industries, and a green circular economy, while deeply participation in the global supply chain.



The city wishes to cooperate with US investors in the above-mentioned areas, Mai said.



The city leader proposed Brown encourage US businesses to choose the city as a destination for investment projects in semiconductor technology and electronic chip production, and affirmed that municipal authorities are ready to prepare appropriate infrastructure, human resources and support policies to cooperate with US enterprises.



Brown spoke highly of HCM City’s development and economic role for Vietnam as well as in promoting cooperation between the US and the Southeast Asian nation.



Oregon wishes to further promote bilateral cooperation in potential fields such as natural disaster prevention and control, climate change adaptation and green technology development, she said.



There is great potential for cooperation in trade of agricultural products between Vietnam and Oregon, she noted.

Enterprises in the US state are also eager to cooperate with HCM City in developing semiconductor technology and producing electronic chips, Brown went on.



On the occasion, the Oregon delegation attended the Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, and had working sessions with representatives of US businesses investing in HCM City./.