At the reception (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomes cooperation opportunities with foreign partners, including those from South Australia, said Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.



During a reception on November 8 for visiting Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Nen thanked the Australian Government and people for offering timely support in medical supplies during COVID-19.



He expressed his belief that on the back of their bilateral strategic partnership and the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, ties between the two countries will grow considerably in various areas.



At a local level, ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Australian localities are also thriving. The city has already signed MoUs on cooperation with four Australian states and regularly hosts leaders from Australia during their working trips. Australia now has nearly 800 projects worth over 900 million USD, ranking 19th out of 116 countries and territories investing in the city.



According to the host, the potential for cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and South Australia remains huge, especially in fields of the city’s interest and South Australia’s strengths, like education, manufacturing, innovation, renewable energy and climate change adaptation.



Adamson, for her part, said mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 manifests the solidarity and effective cooperation between the two Governments and peoples, as well their strategic partnership.



She added that South Australia is now home to about 2,000 Vietnamese students and ready to cooperate with HCM City, introduce universities and offer all possible support to Vietnamese students.



South Australia is willing to partner with Ho Chi Minh City in climate change response, water resource management and renewable energy, she said, adding that the state is committed to taking forward ties between the two localities and the two nations to greater heights./.