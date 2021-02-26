An aerial view of HCM City (Photo: Vietnamnet)

AI is hoped to play a major role in building innovative urban areas and smart city development in the southern metropolis (Photo: Barrons.com)

Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has signed a programme on artificial intelligence (AI) research and development in the city for the 2020-2030 period.It aims to make the city a hub for AI research, implementation, and technology transfer in Vietnam and among the leading such facilities in Southeast Asia at large.Nine projects and tasks will be carried out to 2030, with a detailed timeline.AI is hoped to play a major role in building innovative urban areas and smart city development in the southern metropolis, facilitating sustainable economic growth.HCM City aims to complete a portal for AI solutions and conduct a survey on demand for the application and development of the technology during 2021-2022.It has set a target of concluding projects on building digital infrastructure and AI-related policies, and establishing centres for AI research, technology transfer, and human resources between 2021 and 2025.A day for information technology and AI businesses will be assigned in the time to come.The HCM City Department of Information and Communications will be coordinator of the programme, whose budget will come from the city and sectors in science-technology, along with social sources./.