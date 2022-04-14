HCM City's leader meets with Director of Asia Competitiveness Institute
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received Prof. Paul Cheng, Director of the Asia Competitiveness Institute and Pofessor of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore, who is visiting the city to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2022.
Hoan said that HCM City has implemented digital transformation in recent years. However, the awareness of digital transformation in both the State system as well as businesses has remained modest.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has been proved its significance, which should be further sped up to meet the requirements of the reality, he said.
Hoan highlighted the potential of the digital transformation market in Vietnam, and expressed his belief that with his experience and digital geostatistics initiatives that have helped many countries in this area, Cheng will be able to support HCM City to enhance the awareness of digital transformation and design models and solutions in the field.
For his part, Cheng expressed his impression at the development of HCM City as well as its successes in controlling COVID-19.
Highly valuing the development potential of HCM City as well as the city’s sound partnership with the World Bank, he said that he and the bank are willing to share experience with and support the city in many areas, including digital transformation./.