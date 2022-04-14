Politics HCM City leader receives Argentinian Ambassador Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Argentinian Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino on April 13, during the host highlighted the trade ties between the city and Argentina.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.

Politics Vietnam’s defence diplomacy reports significant achievements Vietnam has taken an active and responsible part in defence diplomacy activities, contributing to building trust, maintaining friendship with other countries, safeguarding the national territorial sovereignty, and strengthening defence potential, heard a conference on April 14.