VCCA Secretary General Le Tan speaks at a press conference on the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2021 Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) festival is slated for January 21-24 in HCM City, honouring cultural values and cuisine, as well as customs and anecdotes during the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



The event, which will be held by the municipal Department of Tourism, the Department of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA), is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors.

VCCA Secretary General Le Tan said highlights of the festival will be an exhibition on Tet feasts, traditional music performances and folk games.

Tet dishes across the country will be served at the event, which is set to feature about 150 pavilions.

Director of the HCM City Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the second Tet Viet festival also aims to bolster consumer demand, attract more tourists ahead of the country’s longest holiday, and promote HCM City’s image as a dynamic, open and friendly destination.

The festival drew more than 50,000 visitors last year./.