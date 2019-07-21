Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (R) welcomes National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel (Source: VNA)

– Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received visiting National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel on July 21.Welcoming the guest’s current visit, Nhan expressed his belief that it will be an important milestone in the two Parties’ relations, thus helping intensify mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation.The Communist Party of Vietnam highly values the French Government’s stance of maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, ensuring maritime security, safety and freedom, and respecting the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, the Politburo member stated.He added that HCM city hopes French enterprises would expand their involvement in the city’s building and development process, especially through smart city, urban transport and start-up projects.Fabien Roussel stressed that the fine relationship between the two communist parties should be maintained through organising seminars, stepping up delegation exchanges, and carrying out cooperative programmes.Underlining the importance of peace maintenance, he affirmed in his position he will canvass French parliamentarians to support the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means.He also told the host that his party backs French enterprises’ participation in business and investment activities in Vietnam, adding that he will propose the French Government create more favourable conditions for them to gain access to the Vietnamese market, including Ho Chi Minh City.France is currently running 250 investment projects worth 261 million USD, ranking 15th out of the 106 nations and territories pouring capital into Ho Chi Minh City. Two-way trade surpassed 850 million USD last year.-VNA