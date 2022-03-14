Health ministry asked to quickly adjust entry regulations
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Health to quickly adjust entry regulations, making them match the latest situation.
Such adjustments should be sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) before March 15 for perfection and announcement, the Deputy PM requested in a document.
He also urged ministries, agencies and localities to coordinate with the MCST to safely and effectively launch tourism activities, which, he noted, should be convenient for tourists.
Under Resolution No. 25/NQ-CP dated March 7, 2022, the Government assigned the health ministry to review pandemic risk levels and regulations towards COVID-19 cases and those who have close contact with them for timely adjustments.
The Government also suggested the ministry learn from international experience to take appropriate, effective measures to return to normal, with COVID-19 considered an endemic disease./.