Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) and other representatives joined a walk on June 6 this year to launch a national campaign against plastic waste (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien has signed an instruction asking organisations in the health sector to strictly minimise plastic waste.



The instruction followed guidance from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc about reducing plastic waste.



Tien said that plastic waste impacts ecology, the environment, people’s health and the country’s sustainable development.



In the health sector alone, plastic waste was created from different activities such as daily work of medical workers and patients, wrappings, production and trade.



Tien confirmed that the plastic items could be replaced with other safe and environment-friendly ones if all workers in the health sector and people worked together.



Under her instruction, medicine and medical equipment could be wrapped with environment-friendly materials, or recycled.



Disposable bags, bottles, cups, bowls or plates should be limited.



The norms of reducing plastic waste will be listed as working regulations in the health sector.



All medical workers will receive training and guidance on the issue.-VNA