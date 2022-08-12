Heavy rains continue in northern region, Thanh Hoa on August 12
The northern region and the central province of Thanh Hoa continue suffering heavy downpours on August 12 due to impact of a tropical depression, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Heavy rains continue in northern region, Thanh Hoa on August 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Sporadic heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Hanoi, and there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds during thunderstorms.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Downpours on August 11 evening and August 12 morning have flooded many streets in the capital.
There is also a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces and flooding in low-lying areas./.