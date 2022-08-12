Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The northern region and the central province of Thanh Hoa continue suffering heavy downpours on August 12 due to impact of a tropical depression, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.Sporadic heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Hanoi, and there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds during thunderstorms.Downpours on August 11 evening and August 12 morning have flooded many streets in the capital.There is also a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces and flooding in low-lying areas./.