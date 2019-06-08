Cruising Ha Long Bay has long been one of the top things to do when visiting Vietnam, but now tourists have a new way to experience the dazzling natural attraction, the US Cable News Network (CNN) Travel said.

Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company, a subsidiary of state-owned helicopter operator Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, has launched a series of tourism flights over the scenic Ha Long Bay area.

Flights depart from and arriving at Tuan Chau island, which is about 170-kilometers from Hanoi.

Recognised twice by the UNESCO as a global heritage site for its landscape and geological value, Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has become a magnet for visitors. Last year, Quang Ninh province welcomed 12.3 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners/