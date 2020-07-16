Vietnam Airlines was the local airline hit hardest by the pandemic. According to a representative, its annual freight and passenger transport down 48% compared to 2019, with revenue falling 50 trillion VND and a loss of 15 trillion VND.

Around the world, governments have supported their national flag carriers in an attempt to restore their economy and tourism sector.

The financial support, according to economic analysts, would demonstrate the responsibility the Government holds for the airline, in which it owns an 86 percent stake.

A number of solutions have been proposed by analysts, such as facilitating the State Bank of Vietnam’s refinancing to Vietnam Airlines through credit institutions, or increasing its charter capital to raise equity and ensure restructuring.

Solutions are to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration./.

VNA