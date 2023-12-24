Vietnam has won the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 title at the World Travel Awards for the fourth time. It boasts a total of 9 UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, encompassing both natural and cultural treasures. Among these, 5 have been recognised as Cultural Heritage items, 3 as Natural Heritage items, and 1 as a Mixed Heritage. This latest title further highlights Vietnam’s abundant natural resources and its cultural heritage.

The upcoming Ninh Binh Festival, scheduled from December 23-31, will not only showcase local heritage but also promote a wide range of intangible cultural heritage from all over the country.

Ninh Binh aspires to establish itself as a prominent cultural hub, hosting both national and international events to attract domestic and international tourists.

The art of Xoe Thai Dance and Gongs hold a special place as iconic tourism attractions in the Northwest and Central Highlands regions. These two heritage elements were recently showcased in Hanoi in a bid to encourage both domestic and international tourists to visit both regions.

By recognising heritage as a valuable resource, regularly organising cultural activities not only helps promote cultural values within the community but also optimises the potential cultural heritage holds./.

VNA