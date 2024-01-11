However, at May Village, within the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area, visitors can encounter the distinct cultures of all five ethnic groups under one roof.

Blanketed by year-round cloud cover near Mount Fansipan is a village that preserves the heritage of the five ethnic groups in Sa Pa.

These distinctive cultural features of the Red Dao people are something that Ly Man May and her sisters introduce to tourists when they visit May (Cloud) Village.

Along with the Red Dao ethnic group, other ethnic groups in Sa Pa such as Xa Pho, Tay, Mong, and Giay have also gathered in May Village to introduce their heritage and captivate the attention of visitors.

In addition to cuisine and traditional crafts, the ethnic groups also introduce music to tourists through continuous mini shows at May Village.

Visitors may feel as though they are stepping into a miniature northwest of Vietnam - warm and close to majestic Mount Fansipan.

Harvesting the essence of northwest folk culture, May Village offers visitors the opportunity to meet five ethnic groups from Sa Pa at one destination. In addition to admiring the spectacular scenery of mountains and forests from the cable car, the village is another reason why visitors should never overlook a journey to Mount Fansipan when spending time in Sa Pa./.

