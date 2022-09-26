This is a one-ha melon plantation operated under VietGAP standards in Mỹ Sơn commune in the mountainous district of Ninh Sơn.

Thanks to the application of modern technologies, the trees grow quickly and produce fruit in beautiful shape and size. The farm posts an annual profit of about 63,000 USD, and its melons are sold at stores and supermarkets in southern cities and provinces.

For 3 years, this farm has grown 27 ha of seedless lime under GlobalGAP standards and created stable jobs for 10 people. The trees were grown at a density of 400 per hectare, with one hectare raking in about 17,000 USD a year.

In the 2016-2021 period, Ninh Thuan was home to 15 high-tech agricultural projects on about 250 ha. Many production models were established, generating safe products meeting market demand.

The province has fostered links between the State, scientists, farmers, and businesses in high-tech agricultural development, and has also facilitated value chains to raise the value of farm produce, protect the environment, and improve farmers’ lives./.

VNA