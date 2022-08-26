Environment Workshop calls for actions against plastic waste in Ha Long Bay A workshop was held in Ha Long city, northern Quang Ninh province, on August 26 with the aim of promoting public awareness of marine plastic waste and actions against single-use plastic products in Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site.

Environment Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.

Environment Northern region experiences torrential rains from August 25 Due to impacts of storm Ma-on, the third entering the East Sea so far this year, heavy rains at 100-200mm and even 250mm have poured onto the northern region from August 25, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment New initiative to recycle 3,000 tonnes of cartons A carton recycling initiative will be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City from August 2022 to March 2023, aiming to collect and fully recycle 3,000 tonnes of used drink cartons into new products, such as paperboard and eco-friendly roofing materials.