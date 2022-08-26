High time for Vietnam to end wasteful use of energy: Experts
The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.
Participants at the event (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.
According to Hoang Viet Dung, a member from the Steering Committee for Energy Efficiency, said that along with economic growth, the demand for energy of Vietnam is rising at a pace much higher than in other countries in the region and the world.
Since 2015, from an energy exporter, Vietnam has become a net energy importer. The amount of energy import is forecast to continue to increase in the coming years, Dung said at a conference on energy saving in industry in Hanoi on August 26.
Meanwhile, Ma Khai Hien, Director of the Energy Conservation Research and Development Centre (ENERTEAM) said that wastefulness has been seen in the use of energy in Vietnam.
He stressed the need for big energy-consuming industries such as cement and steel producers to apply energy-saving solutions to cut production costs and reduce pressure on power supply for the system.
Hien cited a survey by the Ministry of Industry and Trade which said technically energy saving potential in industries can reach 20-30%.
Dung held that in order to turn potential into reality, there is much for Vietnam to do from now to 2030.
The National Energy Efficiency Programme for the 2019-2030 period (VNEEP3) has specified nine solutions to promote the efficient use of energy in all sectors and areas of the economy, he noted.
For financial solution, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has launched international cooperation projects, including those with the World Bank.
The Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Development has proposed a number of adjustments to the Law on Energy Efficiency, focusing on giving incentives for energy efficiency investment activities, and the formation of an energy efficiency fund, said Dung.
However, he also pointed to a number of difficulties in the work, including the business community’s limited awareness of energy efficiency, especially those in the top energy-consuming industries, making them hesitant in investing in energy saving solutions./.