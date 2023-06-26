Society Over 240 million USD disbursed for 19 northern localities Nearly 5.7 trillion VND (242.2 million USD) from the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas for the 2021-30 period was disbursed for 19 provinces and cities in the northern region from 2021 to May 31, 2023.

Society Kien Giang forum discusses safe, healthy living environment for children The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in coordination with the provincial Youth Union held a forum with the theme "Children participate in building a safe, friendly and healthy living environment for children" on June 26 in the locality.

Society PM approves UXO consequence action programme for 2023-2025 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision approving a 2023-2025 national action programme on the settlement of consequences of unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left by the war.

Society PM meets Vietnamese community in China Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met representatives of Vietnam’s representative offices and the Vietnamese community in China on June 25 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to China and his attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF).