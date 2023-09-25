Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

– A hiking event was recently held in the French city of Domats, with nearly 30 local residents taking part, in response to the “Children’s Walk For Hope 2023" campaign initiated by the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).CNCF Secretary General in France Eric Fiat said it is the third time such an event has been held in the country to introduce CNCF's activities and raise funds in support of disadvantaged children in Vietnam who are lacking in both material and spiritual aspects.The proceeds will be used to fund CNCF's programmes, especially in the field of education, in Vietnam and Mongolia.After over 3 hours of walking through fields, lakes, forests and villages, the participants gathered at the Domats community centre where they listened to introduction about the CNCF’s activities in Vietnam and Mongolia, contributed to the charity fund, and enjoyed a Vietnamese meal prepared by a local Vietnamese couple.Present in Vietnam in 1989, CNCF is one of the longest-running international non-profit organisations operating in the country.It has so far launched over 100 projects in Ho Chi Minh City and adjacent provinces, providing support to hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged children.In 2010, CNCF founder Christina Noble was awarded the Friendship Order by the Vietnamese President in recognition of her contributions to the relationship between the UK and Vietnam./.