H’mong traditional dances, musical instruments like the “khen”, games, and colourful outfits with accessories such as hats and silver jewellery brightened up the whole area on a cold winter’s morning.

The H’mong people’s traditional values have been preserved for a very long time.

The event re-enacted attractive cultural identities of H’mong people living in Vietnam.

In addition to introducing traditional culture, the festival also allows for young H’mong people to understand more about their heritage.

The festival has become a special event for the H’mong community in the capital as well as for Hanoians./.