UK Travel website Culture Trip has released a new listing of best places for a culture trip, and it includes Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s southern economic hub.

Editors of the travel website Culture Trip have picked 12 destinations as the best to visit for a culture experience.

HCMC is in fourth spot in the list, which says the city boasts "a buzzing cultural scene" and is affordable to travel to.

Visitors to the city should try wandering around the city’s maze of alleys and looking for street cuisine and public art, it recommends.

The others in the list include Austin (U.S.), Porto (Portugal) and Oxaca City (Mexico).

HCMC, formerly Saigon, is the largest city in Vietnam and recently welcomed its seven millionth foreign visitor of the year.

This represents a 20 percent increase from last year. Nest year the city expects to welcome 8.5 million visitors.