When schools are open, students can’t avoid joint activities such as studying, playing, and eating together, and pandemic prevention measures under the “5K” message are no longer appropriate. Therefore, schools are flexibly applying different measures that meet requirements in the new situation.

Similarly, the implementation of the “5K” message at restaurants, eateries, and entertainment venues are proactive and flexible.

The city has learned that wearing masks and disinfecting areas are valuable measures, while social distancing and limits on gatherings are no longer appropriate.

Most people in Ho Chi Minh City have received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Life in the city has almost returned to normal. The implementation of pandemic prevention measures therefore needs to be more flexible. The gradual removal of “5K” regulations will enable the city to recover and boost its economic development./.

VNA