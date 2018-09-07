The 14th International Travel Expo-Ho Chi Minh City, the largest of its kind in the Mekong sub-region, kicked off in Vietnam’s largest economic hub on September 6.

This year’s expo, which will last until Sept. 8, attracts participants from 38 countries and territories with 375 sellers representing airlines, hotels, resorts, and travel companies.

A number of workshops will also be held during the expo focusing on smart tourism and technological application in tourism.

Airlines such as Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will launch promotion programmes on September 8.

The expo is expected to draw about 30,000 visitors. –VNA