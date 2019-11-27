The City has assigned the Department of Culture and Sports to strengthen inspections, and the management, protection and promotion of historical and cultural relic sites.

This will involve preventing and strictly handling infringements on the sites, promoting human resource training for the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage, and focusing on renovating, embellishing and promoting the value of relic sites.

In HCM City, there are 172 relic sites, including two special national and 56 national monuments. Many monuments have degraded due to limited funding for maintenance./.

VNA