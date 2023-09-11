Society Ministry calls for US Grains Council’s support in biofuel development Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on September 11 held a working session with the US Grains Council (USGC) on promoting biofuel development in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi identifies tasks, measures for sustainable development The Hanoi People’s Committee has identified tasks and measures in terms of planning, construction, management, and sustainable development in a recently issued plan.

Society Rural areas in Ba Ria - Vung Tau gain facelift After almost 13 years of building a new-style countryside, rural areas in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau have enjoyed major improvements with sustainability-oriented economic development, upgraded infrastructure, and better material and spiritual lives for the citizens who live there.

Society APPG Chair: People-to-people links key to success of Vietnam-UK relationship The relationship between Vietnam and the UK benefiting people in both countries is seen to be extremely successful, being the key thing and the important lesson to learn when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.