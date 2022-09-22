HCM City (VNA) – A Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space debuted at the hall of the Executive Board of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in District 7, within the premise of the ancient Long Hoa pagoda, on September 22.



The space introduces the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh to Buddhist monks, nuns and followers.



Visitors could scan QR code and access the app “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” to learn about the late President in Vietnamese, English and Korean languages.



The app features over 40 films, plays and songs together with 110 photos and audio records of speeches delivered by the President. The space of Ho Chi Minh Museum in 3D format is also introduced to viewers.



Many agencies and organisations in HCM City have opened their own Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space as part of efforts to realise the Resolution of the city's 11th Party Congress and the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.