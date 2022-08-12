The tropical fruit has been grown in Xuan Thuy commune since 1989 and its area now reaches nearly 200 hectares.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, local farmers have followed technical requirements set for fresh vegetables and fruits by the EU since 2019.

Son Thuy longan was the first product of Hoa Binh to be granted with the production unit code (PUC) in 2019, which has enabled the fruit to enter international markets, including the EU, through official channels.

Following the first one ton of longan, the department and FUSA Organic Agriculture JSC plan to conduct more shipments, reaching the target of 50 tons this year./.

VNA