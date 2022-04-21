Hoa Binh readies to host SEA Games cycling events
Along with Hanoi, the northern province of Hoa Binh is one of 12 cities and provinces honoured to host sporting events within the framework of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31. Nineteen years after first doing so at SEA Games 22 in 2003, Hoa Binh once again joins the atmosphere of the region’s biggest sports gathering by co-organising road cycling and mountain biking from May 14-22.
Sharp, steep climbs …
Bumpy trails …
This is the trail for mountain biking races in SEA Games 31 in Hoa Binh province.
Riders from Vietnam’s national cycling team are determined to triumph in their events.
As one of two athletes from Hoa Binh province in the Vietnamese national cycling team at the Games, Dinh Van Linh said he is honoured and proud and highly motivated to push hard.
The province will host mountain biking on May 14-17 and road cycling on May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 riders and officials.
The coaches and 14 riders in the Vietnamese national cycling team have been training and working hard in the hope of winning the most medals./.