Sharp, steep climbs …

Bumpy trails …

This is the trail for mountain biking races in SEA Games 31 in Hoa Binh province.

Riders from Vietnam’s national cycling team are determined to triumph in their events.

As one of two athletes from Hoa Binh province in the Vietnamese national cycling team at the Games, Dinh Van Linh said he is honoured and proud and highly motivated to push hard.

The province will host mountain biking on May 14-17 and road cycling on May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 riders and officials.

The coaches and 14 riders in the Vietnamese national cycling team have been training and working hard in the hope of winning the most medals./.

