Hoa gao: A lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be
Red silk cotton trees, whose scientific name is Bombax ceiba, are blossoming in the capital city of Hanoi.
A flower looks like a flame. (Photo: VNA)
The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring. (Photo: VNA)
The red flowers with 5 petals appear in spring before the new foliage. (Photo: VNA)
There are sayings that when red silk cotton flowers begin to fall, it’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of a museum in Hanoi becomes brighter and more mysterious in March. (Photo:VNA)