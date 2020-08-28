Society COVID-19-hit students in Da Nang offered free goods The chapter of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the central city of Da Nang, on August 27, launched an aid programme to help COVID-impacted students of local colleges and universities to get daily necessaries free of charge.

Society Vietnam presents medical equipment to Venezuela The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela on August 27 handed over medical equipment to the host country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with 20,000 face masks from the Vietnamese National Assembly to the Venezuelan counterpart.

Society Schools ready for new academic year More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City seeks ways to help students with financial difficulties Nguyen Thi Thu Tuyet has spent 600,000 VND (26 USD) for new textbooks and learning tools for the new school curriculum this year, nearly triple the amount compared to other textbooks.