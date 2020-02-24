The world cultural heritage site was ranked ninth on the list.

According to CNN, Hoi An “may have rocketed in popularity in recent years, but even increased visitor numbers can't detract from the undeniably quaint and romantic feel of this former trading port.”

The old town features ancient temples, houses and stores built around canals and pedestrian bridges that let visitors wander hand in hand, with hundreds of multicoloured lanterns swaying in coastal breezes, CNN said.

“Paper lanterns of another kind can also be lit and sent soaring skyward, along with a special message written with your valentine,” it added.

CNN recommends visitors enjoy famous foods including “banh mi” baguette sandwiches.

In the year, Hoi An welcomed 5.35 million vacationers, including 4 million foreigners./.

VNA