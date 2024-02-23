Hoi An among world’s top Honeymoon Destinations of 2024
The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the world’s top 25 Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 on Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.
