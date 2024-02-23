Videos First int’l freight transport train in Lunar New Year departs The Vietnam Railways Corporation on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.

Videos Muong Khuong hot sauce - Burning twist for the taste buds Made from chili peppers grown on highland hills with harsh climatic conditions, Muong Khuong chili sauce has a distinctive aroma and intense spiciness that is hard to match. Its unique flavour and special production method have turned the humble spice into a local specialty in the majestic mountainous region of Lao Cai province.

Videos Luxury cruise vessel brings nearly 4,500 visitors to Vietnam Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s top 10 most luxurious cruise vessels, docked at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 20, with nearly 4,500 international visitors on board.

Videos Online exhibition features Nguyen Dynasty royal literary documents On the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival and Vietnam Poetry Day, the National Archives Centre No.1 in Hanoi has launched an online exhibition featuring more than 200 unique royal literary documents from Nguyen Dynasty.