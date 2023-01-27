Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam occupied the second place on the list as part of the annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, following Cuba, while the southern metropolis secured 11th place.

The category reveals destinations with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor based on travelers' reviews over a 12-month period between November 1 and October 31.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's bustling largest metropolis of Ho Chi Minh sets the cultural and economic pace for the country, Tripadvisor said, adding the former Saigon boasts charming French colonial architecture and wide boulevards.

The US-based travel site advised tourists to visit the War Remnants Museum as well as the Jade Emperor Pagoda./.

VNA