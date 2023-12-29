Society Multidimensional poverty rate drops to 2.93% The National Office for Poverty Reduction has reported a multidimensional poverty rate of 2.93% at the end of 2023, indicating a 1.1 percentage point decrease.

Society WB-funded agriculture project benefits 29,000 farmer households in Soc Trang As many as 29,000 farmer households in the Mekong Delta province of Song Trang benefited from the Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) project funded by the World Bank, heard a conference to review the project in the locality on December 28.

Society HCM City's friendship association works to strengthen Vietnam - Cuba relations The Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association's chapter in Ho Chi Minh City (VCFA HCMC) will continue to promote people-to-people diplomacy activities to increase understanding between the people of Vietnam and Cuba as well as between HCM City and Cuban localities in particular, contributing to further intensifying the special relations between the two countries.

Videos Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2023 selected by VNA As 2023 is nearing its end, the Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 events shaping the country in the year as follows.