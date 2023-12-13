Society Da Nang airport’s Terminal T2 receives Welcome Chinese certification The Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification on December 11.

Society President hosts top citizens from ethnic minority groups President Vo Van Thuong on December 12 hosted 70 representatives out of 500 reputable citizens from ethnic minority groups across the country.

Society Khanh Hoa funds office building project in Cambodian locality The People's Council of south-central Khanh Hoa province has adopted a resolution giving in-principle approval to an investment project worth 15 billion VND (nearly 618,000 USD) to construct an office building for the Stung Treng provincial Military Sub-region’s headquarters of Cambodia.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs talk to FTU students Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.