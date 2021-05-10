Business Vietnamese firms’ overseas investment surges in first four months Vietnamese firms invested 545.9 million USD in overseas projects in the first four months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 7.9-fold, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam maps out plan to develop collective economy, cooperatives The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) has submitted a plan on developing the collective economy and cooperatives for the 2021-2025 period to the Prime Minister for approval.

Business Disbursement of State-funded public investment in April at record since 2017 The disbursement of public investment sourced from the State budget in April was estimated at 30.4 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD), a year-on-year surge of 23.9 percent, and reaching the highest monthly level since 2017, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Steel sector making rapid strides forward Vietnam’s steel sector has witnessed strong development in terms of capacity, output, and products in the recent past.