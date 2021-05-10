Honda motorbike sales up despite COVID-19
A total 191,256 Honda motorbikes were sold in April. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam said on May 10 that its motorbike retail sales in April surged 27.4 percent against the previous month.
The firm sold a total 191,256 vehicles in April, rising 209.7 percent from the same time last year.
Besides, as many as 24,528 motorbikes were shipped abroad in the month.
In stark contrast, automobile sales declined 22.4 percent to 1,929 vehicles. Honda City was the best seller, with 749 units sold, accounting for 38.8 percent of the firm’s car sales in the month./.