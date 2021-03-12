Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales plunge in February
Honda Vietnam reported significant declines of 49.7 percent and 57.5 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in February compared to the previous month.
Hanoi (VNA) -
It sold 127,981 motorbikes during the month, down 21.5 percent year-on-year.
The Wave Alpha was its best-selling bike, with 20,799 units sold, or 16.3 percent of the total, while the Vision was its most popular scooter, with 32,672 units sold, or 21.5 percent.
It also exported 17,928 units to different markets.
Over 1,281 automobiles, meanwhile, were handed over to customers, a year-on-year decline of 8.9 percent.
The Honda City was the hottest model, with 613 units delivered in during the month, accounting for 47.9 percent of total sales.
Insiders pointed to the long Lunar New Year holiday in February, during which the market recorded almost zero transactions, as being behind the fall. Complications from COVID-19 in many localities also took a toll on sales, as businesses and consumers tightened their belts./.