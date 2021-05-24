A motorbike showroom of Honda Vietnam (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) -



Honda Vietnam donated 1 billion VND to a VFF chapter in Ha Nam province in April 2020 and five vehicles to the Ministry of Health and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control last October, and provided free face masks and rice to disadvantaged families. Honda Vietnam has introduced a number of measures to maintain operations and join hands with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19.Of particular note, it has offered medical supplies, including hand sanitiser, thermometers, and face masks, to many localities and industrial parks.It also presented 10 billion VND (433,560 USD) to a COVID-19 prevention and control fund initiated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in March last year.Honda Vietnam donated 1 billion VND to a VFF chapter in Ha Nam province in April 2020 and five vehicles to the Ministry of Health and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control last October, and provided free face masks and rice to disadvantaged families.

This year, the company presented two COVID-19 testing devices and 10 portable ventilators to Vinh Phuc and Ha Nam provinces during May. It also strived to ensure the safety of its workers.



The auto maker announced on May 24 that it sold over 2.1 million motorbikes and 26,000 automobiles in the 2021 fiscal year, from April 2020 to March 2021, down 18 percent and 13 percent compared to the previous year due to the complex developments of COVID-19.



A total of 2.7 million motorbikes were sold in Vietnam in the period, and Honda held the lion’s share of 78.6 percent, according to a company representative.



The company rolled out various new models and updated versions during the year.



In addition to domestic sales, Honda Vietnam also shipped 171,000 completely-built-unit (CBU) motorcycles and spare parts abroad, earning in excess of 368 million USD, a year-on-year decline of 4.7 percent.



It expects to export more than 222,000 motorbikes in the 2022 fiscal year, a 23 percent increase against the previous year.



Its automobile sector was hit hard by COVID-19 and supply shortages./.

